NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at 1015 Kirkland Avenue near Gallatin Pike.
Owen Rich tells News4 he heard two loud pops and smoke began to fill the building.
Rich also tells News4 he had to climb out of a window onto the roof where NFD was able to bring him to safety with the ladder truck.
We are currently responding to a 2-Alarm fire at 1015 Kirkland Avenue near Gallatin Pike. Please avoid the area.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 23, 2020
Fire officials are urging everyone to avoid the area.
NES is on the scene assisting.
News4 will continue to update this story as information is made available.
