LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Officials confirmed that one person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a wreck in Wilson County on the 2800 block of Chicken Road.
Officials identified the deceased as 59-year-old Randall White of Lebanon.
In the crash report, THP said White was traveling west on Chicken Road when he traveled off the right side of the road. The car flipped and came to a rest upside down.
White was not wearing a seat belt.
The medical examiner has been notified, according to THP.
