NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 21-year-old man was injured with non-life threatning injuries after being shot in the Chesapeake area Saturday afternoon.
Police tell News4 a man and woman were sitting in a car in the 3000 block of Woodstock Drive when another man drives up and begins a verbal altercation.
The man driving the second car pulled out a gun and began firing into the car injuring the man. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hand and torso.
The woman was unharmed.
Police are currently investigating the scene and are searching for a black male suspect driving a sky blue sedan.
News4 will bring you updates as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.