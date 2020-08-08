NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being shot in the leg Saturday night.
Police were called to the area of 17th Avenue North after a reported shooting and found the victim on 17th Ave. near Century Street.
According to police, the mans condition is serious but stable and the investigation is ongoing.
There is no clear description of the suspect at this time other than a black male.
