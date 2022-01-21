ERIN, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a home healthcare facility in Houston County on Friday morning.
Houston County Fire confirmed one man was injured in the fire and was life-flighted to a nearby hospital. He is in critical condition.
Firefighters were actively fighting the fire at 278 Rocky Hollow Rd around 6:30 a.m. on Friday and routing traffic around the area to allow emergency vehicle room to access the facility.
The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
