ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Investigators say a man is in critical condition after being found shot at McDonald's on Hickory Hollow Lane near Bell Road in Antioch early Wednesday morning.
According to investigators, the incident happened around 4:33 a.m. when a truck delivery driver said he heard a loud bang and went to the back of the truck and saw a 26-year-old black male laying outside of a silver Jeep on the ground calling for help.
Investigators say the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and was in serious condition when found. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.
Witnesses told investigators they saw a silver Sonata or Camry leaving the scene at the time of the incident.
