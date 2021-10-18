ANTIOCH, TENN. (WSMV) - One person is dead Monday morning after a crash in Antioch.
The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Haywood Lane when Alexis Catalan, 21, crashed through a guardrail and traveled down a 30-foot landing.
The 2021 Buick Verano ended up landing on it's roof in Mill Creek.
The investigation shows evidence of alcohol at the scene. Catalan was also not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle through the sunroof.
A toxicology report will be completed by the Medical Examiner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.