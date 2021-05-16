NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville police are investigating a deadly shooting on West Trinity Lane at a Marathon gas station.
Police responded to the shooting on 234 West Trinity Lane at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
One man has died and another was injured as a result of the shooting.
At the scene, our News4 crew saw at least three dozen evidence markers and shell casings both in the road and in the gas station.
Police said both men went to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in separate cars.
We do not have information about the man who died or the man who was injured.
At this point, no suspect is in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.