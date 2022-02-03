NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place late Thursday night.
Officials said the stabbing took place at the 800 block of Richard Road.
Officers have confirmed that one man is dead.
Police are still investigating the scene and have not confirmed if any suspects have been taken into custody at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we receive more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.