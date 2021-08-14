CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department announced a man was shot late Friday night in the 200 block of Caldwell Lane.
Police said the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Tennova Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives investigating the shooting believe the suspect and victim knew one another and that it is not a random act of violence.
The Clarksville Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 931-648-0656.
