NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a possible shooting on the 140 block of Lafayette Street in J.C. Napier Homes.
According to investigators, one man was confirmed in critical condition and transported to the hospital. The man was reportedly shot at the apartment complex. A witness heard gunfire and called police.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.