NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man was arrested and charged after shooting and injuring another man in Nashville.
Police say the incident took place on July 15 around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Delta Avenue.
23-year-old Ricky Starks was seen on surveillance camera driving to this location in a grey Kia Cadenza and crouching outside of the vehicle before he began firing at the victim.
When the victim arrived on scene, Starks began firing, and continued to do so until it was evident that the victim had been shot.
Police arrived on scene to find the victim in a Nissan Versa with multiple gunshot wounds.
Starks was also seen on camera fleeing the scene.
He is now charged with attempted criminal homicide and is being held on a $1 million bond.
