NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For four years, Joe West has been soothing travelers ready to get on a plane and welcoming the visitors getting off.
He’s a one-man musical show six days a week at Nashville International Airport.
The airport is a fast-paced, last-minute stressful thing until you come across West.
His sweet calming sound is a blessing to travelers and to him.
“It’s the greatest job I’ve ever had,” said West.
That makes sense considering his past work.
“I was a retail manager for 27 years,” said West, who worked for Walmart, K-Mart and Big Lots. “It wasn’t music.”
West could always play, he was just afraid of the stage.
“I didn’t have enough courage to pursue music as a full-time job then,” said West.
Then health drama and a dissected aorta.
“There’s not a big chance of surviving that,” he said.
But he did, quit the old job and, like a jet plane, he landed at the airport, on the path to baggage claim where passengers aren’t typically looking for a show.
Cell phones, jet lag and a want to get home attitude are all part of the gig.
He never leaves the ground, but still feels up in the air.
“Lots of times their flights are canceled or delayed,” said West. “They’re mad so many times they come to the stage and say ‘Man, I’m so glad you’re here today.’”
Your plane could be late or canceled, but West’s like clockwork at the airport, performing six days of the week.
