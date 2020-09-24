NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died and two other men were injured after a shooting on Ilolo Street.
Police say officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Ilolo Street off of E. Nocturne Drive at 6:16 p.m. for a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found one man laying in the intersection, dead from a gunshot wound.
The suspect was also shot and has life threatening injuries; the suspect is in surgery at Skyline Medical Center.
A second person was shot in the arm and has non life threatening injuries. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
