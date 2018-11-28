ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting that occurred on Hickory Club Drive in Antioch.
According to investigators, one of the victims was transported by private vehicle to Stonecrest Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and the other victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are not sure of a motive in the shooting just yet. Details are extremely limited, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
