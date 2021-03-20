NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an early morning deadly crash on Briley Parkway.
Officers say it happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Briley Parkway near Two Rivers Parkway.
One person was reportedly killed in the two-vehicle crash while three others were injured.
Officials have not yet identified the person killed in the wreck or what caused it.

