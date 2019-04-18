ASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and three others injured in a crash Thursday morning on Donelson Pike near Nashville International Airport.
Police said it was a head-on crash between a Dodge Ram truck and Toyota Camry at 3:12 a.m.
The driver of the truck was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Three people were in the Camry. The two passengers in the front seat were also taken to Vanderbilt. A back seat passenger died at the scene.
Metro Police’s fatal crash team is investigating the cause of the crash.
Police are asking drivers to avoid Donelson Pike.
The airport tweeted this morning that travelers can access the airport from I-40 East and I-40 West. Donelson Pike is open at the I-40 intersection. Donelson Pike is closed at Murfreesboro Pike.
Donelson Pike Northbound and Southbound lanes are still closed due to this morning’s accident.✅ If you’re heading to the airport, anticipate traffic congestion and delays. ✅ We recommend taking I-40 E to airport exit to access the airport. https://t.co/Zy9ZUrrqaN— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) April 18, 2019
