NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead after a crash was discovered on Metroplex Drive early Saturday morning.
MNPD says 27-year-old Xavier Ward was killed in the crash which they believe happened overnight, but wasn't discovered until around 10:30 AM Saturday morning.
Police say it appears Ward's Dodge Charger was driving on I-24 West when it went off the road, through a fence, and crashed into a pole. Police say Ward was not wearing a seatbelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.