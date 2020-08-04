NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the driver involved in a crash that killed one person in North Nashville Monday.
On Monday night police responded to a crash on Buchanan Street and 16th Avenue North.
Police said a woman involved was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Investigators say the driver of the car did not stay at the scene.
There's no word yet on what caused the crash.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.