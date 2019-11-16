SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -- One person was killed, and another person involved suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday.
Smyrna Police were called to a report of a crash at the intersection of Nissan Drive and Lexington Highway in Smyrna, at approximately 4:30AM Saturday.
When officers arrived, it was found that one person had been killed in the crash. The Smyrna police department's fatality response team was called to the intersection.
A second person involved in the wreck suffered injuries serious enough to require being airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.
News4 will provide updates as additional information becomes available.
