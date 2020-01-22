DECATUR COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning on Cody Lane near the Perryville community.
According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. One person was able to escape the home but another was unable to get out. The victim has not yet been identified.
Officials say the mobile home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is pending outcome of the investigation.
