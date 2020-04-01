KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - One person has died in a single car crash Tuesday night on I-40 in Cheatham County.
Tennessee Highway Patrol tells us the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. at mile marker 189 east bound on I-40 near Luyben Hills Road.
Officials say two people were in the vehicle that crashed off the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries. The passenger reportedly died in the crash.
THP had east bound traffic affected with the left lane blocked throughout the night and was able to clear the roadway Wednesday morning.
THP is working to find out what led to the deadly wreck.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.