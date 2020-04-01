Car Crash - Generic

KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - One person has died in a single car crash Tuesday night on I-40 in Cheatham County. 

Tennessee Highway Patrol tells us the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. at mile marker 189 east bound on I-40 near Luyben Hills Road. 

Officials say two people were in the vehicle that crashed off the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries. The passenger reportedly died in the crash. 

THP had east bound traffic affected with the left lane blocked throughout the night and was able to clear the roadway Wednesday morning. 

THP is working to find out what led to the deadly wreck. 

This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates. 

 

