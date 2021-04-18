NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 32-year-old Hermitage man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon involving three vehicles.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bell Road and Pleasant Hill Roads.
The victim was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer south on Bell Road when he turned left into the path of a northbound 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
The Dodge collided with the passenger side of the Explorer, which was then hit from behind by a southbound 2018 Hyundai Tucson SUV.
The driver of the explorer died at the scene.
The other two drivers were not seriously hurt.
No evidence of alcohol or drugs are apparent.
The victim has yet to be identified as officials work to notify the next of kin.
