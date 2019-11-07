News4 Shooting Generic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Nashville. 

Police say the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Boulevard at the Village on the Green apartment complex around 7 p.m. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Shortly after, another victim showed up at Summit Hospital with a gunshot wound and is currently in stable condition. 

Authorities say they found evidence inside a vehicle at the scene and have detained several witnesses who were inside an apartment where the shooting is believed to have happened. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

