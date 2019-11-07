NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Nashville.
Police say the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Boulevard at the Village on the Green apartment complex around 7 p.m. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shortly after, another victim showed up at Summit Hospital with a gunshot wound and is currently in stable condition.
Authorities say they found evidence inside a vehicle at the scene and have detained several witnesses who were inside an apartment where the shooting is believed to have happened.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.