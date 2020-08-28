GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has died and another was injured in a weather-related crash on Long Hollow Pike.
Police say witnesses told them a red Toyota Celica lost control and hydroplaned while it was raining, crashing into a white Hyundai SUV. Two people were inside the Celica; the passenger was injured.
The SUV was traveling in the opposite direction and was hit. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
