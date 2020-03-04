NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in North Nashville Monday night.
A call for shots fired came in at the corner of Buchanan Street and Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m.
Police say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. One victim was grazed in the arm by a bullet while the other was transported with serious injuries. The second victim later died at the hospital.
The suspects were described as two black males, one tall wearing a white shirt with tan pants and the other was said to be short wearing a grey sweatshirt. They reportedly fled from the scene in a white Malibu.
Metro Police have urged that this was not an active shooter incident. An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.