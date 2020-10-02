Nashville, TENN (WSMV) - One man is dead and another is seriously hurt after a late night shooting in the Napier Area. 

At 9:56 Friday night, officers responded to the 600 block of Charles E Davis Blvd where they found a man with a gunshot to the chest. 

That victim was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt. 

Six minutes later and only four blocks away, officers responded to another shooting call on Green Street. 

They found a man with a gunshot wound on the side of his face, and he was transported to Vanderbilt with serious injuries. 

Detectives believe the two shootings are related and are investigating. 

