Nashville, TENN (WSMV) - One man is dead and another is seriously hurt after a late night shooting in the Napier Area.
At 9:56 Friday night, officers responded to the 600 block of Charles E Davis Blvd where they found a man with a gunshot to the chest.
That victim was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt.
Six minutes later and only four blocks away, officers responded to another shooting call on Green Street.
They found a man with a gunshot wound on the side of his face, and he was transported to Vanderbilt with serious injuries.
Detectives believe the two shootings are related and are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.