NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police report that one juvenile shot at the gas station section of the 800 Monroe Street Kroger.
According to police, the incident occurred about two hours ago.
The juvenile that was shot has been transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.
More details to come on this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.