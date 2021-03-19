ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Officers were led on a car chase into Antioch early Friday morning after a carjacking in Smyrna.
Smyrna Police says officers responded to a carjacking call just before 3 a.m. at the Ashley Grove Apartments on Enon Springs Road.
A resident at the apartment building told police two men pointed a gun at her and stole her car when she parked and exited her vehicle, according to investigators. The suspects then fled the scene in her vehicle.
They reportedly found the car around 3:50 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop.
The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle before they crashed on Old Hickory Boulevard and Burkitt Road in Davidson County.
Police tell us one juvenile suspect was taken into custody. Their identity has not been released at this time.
The carjacking is an ongoing and active investigation.
