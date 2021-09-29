NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was injured after a UPS tractor-trailer truck rollover on Briley Parkway near mile marker 27 Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. and officials say the driver appeared to have lost control and crashed through the median into the railing.
One lane was blocked in both directions while crews worked to get the truck upright and on a tow truck.
No hazardous materials were on board.
The road cleared up just a little after 4 a.m.
