GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Goodlettsville Police announced that one Goodlettsville resident has been injured in their home after an apparent home invasion on Thursday.
Goodlettsville Police said they are "very early in their investigation" and that the suspects are 2 males who drove to the house in a white sedan.
According to police, the suspects are considered to be "armed and dangerous".
The police are also asking anyone with leads on the two suspected men to call the Goodlettsville Police Department at 615-851-2240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.