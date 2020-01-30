MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed at a home in Murfreesboro.
Police say officers responded to a stabbing call at a home in the 1300 block of Searcy Street around 4 p.m. A male victim was LifeFlighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is unknown at this time.
STABBING: MPD responded to a stabbing call at a home in the 1300 block of Searcy Street around 4 p.m.A male victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical by Lifeflight helicopter. His condition is unknown. A male, believed to be the stabber, is in custody. An investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/kk4N36dMLp— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) January 30, 2020
Another male who is believed to be the stabber is in police custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.