CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. were closed Saturday afternoon after a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
According to Clarksville Police, the crash happened in front of McDonald's in the area of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. and Holiday Drive.
Officers tried to use the center turn lane to keep traffic moving in both directions. The lanes were closed for an extended period of time while the crash scene was being worked, but the roadway has since reopened.
One person was injured in the crash and had to be lifeflighted to an area hospital.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
