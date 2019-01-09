Metro Police are investigating a stabbing after a person was found outside of a dollar store in North Nashville.
Police initially responded to the call as a shooting.
However, the victim later clarified that he was stabbed in the upper body on Liberia Street and walked to the Family Dollar at 405 West Trinity Lane.
The incident happened around 4:00 p.m.
There is no further information on the victim or suspects.
