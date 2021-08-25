Fire on Murfree Avenue

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Murfree Avenue. The fire began just before 8 p.m.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital for serious injuries and one firefighter was evaluated on scene for heat exhaustion.

No other details were made available and the Fire Marshal's office is investigating. 

Stay with News4 as this story develops.

