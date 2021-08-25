MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Murfree Avenue. The fire began just before 8 p.m.
Officials say one person was taken to the hospital for serious injuries and one firefighter was evaluated on scene for heat exhaustion.
No other details were made available and the Fire Marshal's office is investigating.
Stay with News4 as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.