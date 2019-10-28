RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured in an overnight crash on Interstate 24 eastbound in Rutherford County.
According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, the crash happened in the early morning hours at mile marker 95. Only one car was involved in the crash.
The victim was transported to an area hospital. The interstate remained open during the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
