NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in East Nashville on Friday.
It happened on Glenview Drive around 4:45 a.m. Officials at the scene tell us one man was shot in the leg twice.
When police got to they scene, they say they found the victim sitting on a front porch.
The victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Metro Police say they're speaking with witnesses to find out what led to the shooting.
