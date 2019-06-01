Jefferson Street Shooting - 6-1-19
Alex Heider (WSMV)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating as shooting on Jefferson Street near Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd.

According to Metro Police, a man was shot and taken to the hospital with a gun shot wound. The victim is expected to be okay.

There is currently no word on any suspects at this time. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.

