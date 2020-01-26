NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside the Taco Bell in Metrocenter in North Nashville.
Police say a man was shot in the leg and was found inside a car. EMS transported him to a local hospital with critical injuries. Officers found a crime scene at a different location. No suspect information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.