WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured this morning on Murfreesboro Road after a two-car collision.
According to a statement from police, a vehicle traveling northbound Murfreesboro Road sideswiped another vehicle as it crossed a double yellow line into the southbound lane.
Police also stated that after the collision, the vehicle traveling northbound came to a halt after it ran off the right side of the road and into a standing tree. This driver was left injured.
The second vehicle finally stopped on the right shoulder of the roadway.
An update will be provided as more details are made available.
