ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Antioch.
Police say two suspects in a white BMW followed someone to a home in the 3200 block of New Towne Road. A man with dreadlocks got out of the BMW and opened fire, hitting a person inside the house.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The suspects are still on the loose.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
