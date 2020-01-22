ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A suspect in a reported overnight shooting and home invasion in Antioch is in jail Wednesday morning, and two additional suspects are still on the run.
Metro Police responded to the home on Cedarmont Circle around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say it is believed two black males and one white male wearing a ski mask entered the home and held a man and his sister-in-law at gunpoint.
Hostage negotiators and SWAT responded and were able to clear the home. Additional details about the incident were not made available.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
