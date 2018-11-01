NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police arrested one person after a stabbing at a gas station near downtown early Thursday morning.
The police responded to a call that came in around 3am at the corner of Peabody Street and Hermitage Avenue.
Police report that an argument lead to the stabbing.
The victim was stabbed on his left side and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police are currently looking at the gas station surveillance video to find more information.
