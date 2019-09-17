NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed near the Music City Central on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a woman stabbed the victim. The woman was taken into custody.
Investigators are trying to determine a motive in the stabbings.
A witness at the bus station said he saw a trail of blood and the woman being arrested.
“I work security and when I go to work at night, I always watch my surroundings because anything can happen, and definitely when I come around downtown,” said Xavier Armstrong. “It’s definitely concerning.”
