WHITES CREEK, TN (WSMV) - One person is now in custody after an overnight pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 24 near the Whites Creek area.
The incident occurred around mile marker 37 going eastbound. THP says a 2019 Nissan Altima driven by 33-year-old Prince Williamson of Hermitage was clocked speeding. When troopers attempted to stop Williamson, his vehicle sped up in an attempt to get away.
Investigators say Williamson tried to pass another vehicle by using the left shoulder and lost control of the car, running into a cable barrier and spinning counterclockwise before coming to a stop off the roadway to the left.
Williamson reportedly attempted to flee the scene on foot but was captured moments later. He was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center to be treated for injuries he sustained in the crash.
Williamson is charged with evading by vehicle, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, speeding, no seatbelt, improper passing, and driving on a suspended license.
