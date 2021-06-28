NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is in the hospital after a house fire sparked on Sunday afternoon in Nashville.
Fire officials say they responded to the fire on Waverunner Court East around 3 p.m.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but remained on scene to stabilize hot spots in the home.
Officials tell us one person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries.
Nashville's Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.