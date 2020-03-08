NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After the tornadoes moved through last Tuesday, many are seeking help to get the area cleaned up and back to normal as much as possible.
Donelson Christian Academy Wildcats sent out a plea for help on Facebook Sunday night seeking volunteers to help get brush removed from the property.
You can sign up to volunteer here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.