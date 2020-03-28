GALLATIN (WSMV) - Sumner Regional Medical Center officials confirm that one of the patients evacuated at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing due to COVID-19 concerns has died.

They say 23 other residents of the facility are hospitalized and are in isolation. It is unknown if all 24 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 at the moment.

Sumner Regional Medical Center posted the following update on their Facebook page:

"We have accepted a total of 24 patients from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. 23 patients have been admitted and are currently in isolation at Sumner Regional Medical Center. One patient is now deceased. Our hearts are with the residents and their families and all of those mourning loved ones during this difficult time. We stand ready and will continue serving our patients and community through this crisis."

Officials at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing have responded after its facility evacuated 19 patients due to coronavirus concerns.

In a press conference Friday night, officials said the patients evacuated from the center were taken to Sumner Regional Medical Center where some patients tested positive for COVID-19.

News4 spoke with some of the patients' families who were upset that they found out about the possible outbreak over social media and were not contacted by the facility's officials.

The following statement was released Saturday morning by the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing administration:

"Last night we received report from the DOH that several of our patients that we had tested for COVID-19 had returned positive. Together with local governing agencies we were able to transport our patients who tested positive for COVID-19, and those that have symptoms possibly related to COVID-19, to our local hospital for a higher level of care. We are working with local governing bodies and officials to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and staff as we fight this virus. Staff are screened multiple times a shift, wear personal protective equipment (PPE), and do not report to duty if unwell. Our local governing agencies are preparing to support our center should we need extra professionals in our center. We have contacted each family in our center and will continue to do our best to return the large volumes of calls and messages we continue to receive. The COVID-19 virus is impacting our country in a fast paced manner, and we cannot express just how important it is that we all take the safety measures put in place by our local and state authorities seriously. We will continue to do all that we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and staff. We have been preparing for this virus by restricting visitation and requiring all staff to wear PPE before it has been required. Thank you to all agencies who have been in constant communication with us and for your support and dedication to the elderly. We will continue these practices and look forward to getting through this pandemic together."

Visitations are currently prohibited at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing. According to the latest numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are 58 cases of COVID-19 in Sumner County.

