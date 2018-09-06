NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Criminals in Middle Tennessee are stealing cars and valuables, and it turns out, some victims are simply making it too easy.
Seventy-eight cars were stolen in Nashville just last week, and more than half of them could have been avoided.
It may seem like a no-brainer, but it's important to never leave your keys in your car.
Of those cars break-ins, more than half of the owners left their keys inside their vehicles. Six cars were left running and unattended.
News4 obtained video of a man breaking into a car in East Nashville near Shady Lane and Skyview Drive. The man rummages through the center console where the owner left their wallet. The man stole the wallet and apparently went on a shopping spree at Foot Locker. Luckily, the victim's bank blocked the purchase.
Police are also urging you to keep purses and other valuables out of plain sight in your car, even if it's for a short period of time. Cover the items or stick them under the passenger seat so you're not making yourself an easy target.
