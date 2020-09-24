NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two pets were killed in a Donelson area house fire early Thursday morning.
The call for the fire came in around 5:50 a.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from a townhome on Niagara Drive near Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Crews at the scene tell us two women and one dog were able to escape the unit.
Officials say it appears the fire started in the basement and traveled through the building's duct work.
The Red Cross is helping the people impacted by the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.